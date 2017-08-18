501.5
Judge rejects Roman Polanski victim’s bid to end case

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 6:08 pm 08/18/2017 06:08pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has denied the impassioned plea of Roman Polanski’s victim to end the criminal case against the fugitive director.

Judge Scott Gordon ruled Friday Polanski must appear in a Los Angeles court if he expects to have his four-decade-old case resolved.

Gordon’s ruling follows a fervent request by Samantha Geimer to end a “40-year sentence” she says was imposed on both perpetrator and victim.

Polanski pleaded guilty to having unlawful sex with Geimer when she was 13. He fled the country on the eve of sentencing in 1978.

Polanski’s attorneys have failed to persuade judges to sentence him in absentia for the 42 days he was incarcerated for psychological testing before he fled.

Geimer has long supported Polanski’s efforts but made her plea in court for the first time in June.

