501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Celebrity News » Judge orders writer of…

Judge orders writer of NY Times’ Palin editorial to testify

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 4:20 pm 08/10/2017 04:20pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the writer of a New York Times editorial about Sarah Palin to testify at a hearing concerning her defamation lawsuit.

Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan set a hearing for Aug. 16.

He says the testimony is necessary for him to determine whether to grant the newspaper’s request to reject the lawsuit before the Times is required to turn over potential evidence to Palin’s lawyers.

Rakoff says he must decide if there are sufficient allegations of actual malice in the lawsuit.

Palin sued the Times in June, citing a Times editorial that month about gun control published after Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise (skuh-LEES’) was shot in Washington.

The Times published a series of corrections and apologized after readers complained about the editorial.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Celebrity News Entertainment News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?