501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Celebrity News » Jennifer Lawrence opens up…

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 7:24 am 08/10/2017 07:24am
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2016, file photo, Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Passengers" at the Village Theatre Westwood. Lawrence opened up on her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky in an interview with Vogue magazine published online on Aug. 9, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky.

Aronofsky directed Lawrence in “mother!” which was shot last year and comes to theaters next month.

Lawrence tells Vogue magazine she and Aronofsky began dating after filming wrapped up. She says she likes Aronofsky’s directness, saying she’s “never confused with him.”

One point of contention in the relationship is the Oscar-winning actress’ reality television obsession, which she says Aronofsky finds “vastly disappointing.”

Lawrence appears in four different cover shots for the magazine. One is of an oil painting of her, done by artist John Currin.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?