Farm Mark Twain bought for his daughter on market for $1.8M

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 9:29 am 08/23/2017 09:29am
REDDING, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut farm once owned by Mark Twain is for sale for $1.8 million.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2wmXUT2 ) the 18.7-acre property in Redding is next to Twain’s country home, known as “Stormfield.”

He bought it for his daughter, Jean Clemens, in 1909 and named it “Jean’s Farm.” But Clemens died soon after. Twain died five months later, in April 1910.

The real estate agency, William Raveis, says the house includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property also includes a movie theater, saltwater swimming pool, fish pond and a barn built in the 1860s that includes an extra apartment.

It calls it a perfect Connecticut gentleman’s farm.

