501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Celebrity News » 'Dukes of Hazzard' star…

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star regrets arrest, aims for sobriety

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 10:22 am 08/08/2017 10:22am
Share
In this still image from video, actor Tom Wopat stands during arraignment Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Waltham, Mass., on indecent assault and battery and drug possession charges. Wopat who played Luke Duke on the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" pleaded not guilty to the charges. Wopat, 65, was arrested on Wednesday night as he was leaving rehearsal for a performance of "42nd Street." (WCVB-TV via AP, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Dukes of Hazzard” star Tom Wopat says he’ll be taking time to address his ongoing struggle with substance abuse following his arrest in Massachusetts on indecent assault and battery charges.

Wopat pleaded not guilty Thursday to grabbing the buttocks of a female member of a local production of “42nd Street” he was supposed to star in. Police said they found what they suspect to be cocaine in the actor’s possession.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Wopat expressed “his deepest regrets” to friends, family and his many loyal fans” for the “unfortunate events” but “firmly denies any wrongdoing.”

He says he hopes his “good name will be restored” after his team investigates the allegation.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?