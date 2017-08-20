Comedians, stars react to death of Jerry Lewis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of comedy legend Jerry Lewis:

“Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful…

…haven.”_Patton Oswalt on Twitter

___

“We will miss Jerry so much. I can’t believe I got to meet him and spend time with him. How did my life get good enough that Jerry Lewis would smile at me? And how sad to lose him. Goodbye to the real, no irony, king of comedy.” — Penn Jillette, in a series of tweets, on Twitter

___

“Jerry Lewis passed today, millions around the world loved him, millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family.” — Whoppi Goldberg on Twitter

___

“Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh.”_Jamie Lee Curtis on Twitter

___

“We lost one of the great ones today…possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigantic inspiration to me. I am so grateful to have shared some valuable time with him.”— Sean Hayes on Instagram

___

“We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels.” — George Takei on Twitter

___

“One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind.” — Josh Gad on Twitter

___

“Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today.” — William Shatner on Twitter

___

“Jerry Lewis was an angel to me. Loved him & will never forget what he did for me during one of the worst times in my life.” —Rose Marie on Twitter

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.