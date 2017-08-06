501.5
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 11:42 pm 08/06/2017 11:42pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.

The actors announced their breakup on social media Sunday night, writing that they tried to make their marriage work for a long time and are disappointed they couldn’t make it work.

Pratt, who stars in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise and Faris, who stars on CBS’ comedy “Mom,” were married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old son.

Their statement said they wanted to keep their breakup as private as possible for his sake.

The actors also wrote that they love each other and have deep respect for one another.

