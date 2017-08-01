Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 6-12

Aug. 6: Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 79. Actress Catherine Hicks (“Seventh Heaven”) is 66. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 65. Actress Faith Prince is 60. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 59. Actress Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 55. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 53. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 49. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”) is 47. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner (Spice Girls) is 45. Actor Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) is 45. Actress Vera Farmiga is 44. Actress Soleil Moon Frye is 41. Actress Melissa George is 41. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 36. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 36. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 33.

Aug. 7: Actress Verna Bloom (“Animal House”) is 79. Humorist Garrison Keillor is 75. Singer B.J. Thomas is 75. Actor John Glover is 73. Actor Wayne Knight is 62. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 59. Actor David Duchovny is 57. Actor Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” ”Oz”) is 54. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 52. Actor David Mann (“Madea” films) is 51. Actress Charlize Theron is 42. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 41. Actor Eric Johnson (“Fifty Shades Darker,” ”Smallville”) is 38.

Aug. 8: Actor Richard Anderson (“The Six Million Dollar Man,” ”The Bionic Woman”) is 91. Country singer Mel Tillis is 85. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 80. Actress Connie Stevens is 79. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 78. Actor Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”) is 70. Actor Keith Carradine is 68. Actor Donny Most (“Happy Days”) is 64. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 60. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 56. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 56. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 55. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 44. Country singer Mark Wills is 44. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 42. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 41. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 41. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 40. Actress Lindsay Sloane (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 40. Actress Countess Vaughn (“The Parkers,” ”Moesha”) is 39. Actor Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) is 37. Actress Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 33. Singer Shawn Mendes is 19. Actress Bebe Wood (“The Real O’Neals”) is 16.

Aug. 9: Actor Sam Elliott is 73. Singer Barbara Mason is 70. Actress Melanie Griffith is 60. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 58. “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is 53. Actor Pat Petersen (“Knots Landing”) is 51. Actress Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) is 49. Actor Eric Bana (“Star Trek,” ”The Hulk”) is 49. “Good Morning America” co-host Chris Cuomo is 47. Actor Thomas Lennon (new “The Odd Couple,” ”Reno 911!”) is 47. Bassist Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind) is 47. Rapper Mack 10 is 46. Singer Juanes is 45. Actress Ashley Johnson (“The Help”) is 34. Actress Anna Kendrick is 32.

Aug. 10: Singer Ronnie Bennett Greenfield (Ronnie Spector) of The Ronettes is 74. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 70. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 68. Singer Patti Austin is 67. Actress Rosanna Arquette is 58. Actor Antonio Banderas is 57. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is 56. Singer Neneh Cherry is 53. Singer Aaron Hall of Guy is 53. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 50. Actress Angie Harmon (“Law and Order”) is 45. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 44. Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is 37. Actor Aaron Staton (“Mad Men”) is 37. Actor Ryan Eggold (“90210”) is 33. Actor Lucas Till (“Hannah Montana”) is 27.

Aug. 11: Actress-TV personality Arlene Dahl (“What’s My Line?”) is 92. Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 74. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 74. Country singer John Conlee is 71. Singer Eric Carmen is 68. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 64. Singer Joe Jackson is 63. Actress Viola Davis is 52. Actor Joe Rogan (“Fear Factor,” ”NewsRadio”) is 50. Actress Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) is 49. Actress Ashley Jensen (“Ugly Betty”) is 49. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 49. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 47. Actor Will Friedle (“Boy Meets World”) is 41. Actor Rob Kerkovich (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 38. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 34. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 33. Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 32. Rapper Asher Roth is 32.

Aug. 12: Actor George Hamilton is 78. Actress Jennifer Warren is 76. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 68. Actor Jim Beaver (“Supernatural”) is 67. Singer Kid Creole is 67. Actor Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”) is 63. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 63. Actor Bruce Greenwood (2009’s “Star Trek,” ”Thirteen Days”) is 61. Country singer Danny Shirley (Confederate Railroad) is 61. Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is 56. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 54. Actor Peter Krause is 52. Actor Michael Ian Black (“Ed”) is 46. Actor Casey Affleck is 42. Actress Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) is 37. Actress Cara Delevingne (“Paper Towns”) is 25. Actress Imani Hakim (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 24.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.