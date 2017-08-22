501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Celebrity News » Celeb ambassadors help national…

Celeb ambassadors help national parks mark 101st birthday

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 9:14 am 08/22/2017 09:14am
Share
This June 15, 2017 photo shows gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes visiting the Frederick Douglass house in Washington, D.C., as an ambassador for the National Park Service. The National Park Service is marking its 101st birthday amid a "Parks 101" campaign enlisting celebrities, actors, athletes and others to help publicize sites that get less visitation than the big parks like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon. (Ryan Hallett/National Park Foundation via AP)

How do you top a centennial?

The National Park Service marks its 101st birthday Friday amid a “Parks 101” campaign enlisting celebrities as ambassadors for the park system’s hidden gems.

Parks 101 ambassadors have included “Queen Sugar” cast members touring Chalmette Battlefield in Louisiana, and Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes at Washington’s Frederick Douglass National Historic Site. The campaign kicked off with “Hamilton” cast member Jordan Fisher touring Alexander Hamilton’s Manhattan home.

The Parks 101 campaign also introduces topics like kayaking 101 and battlefields 101.

Another Parks 101 message is that visiting parks need not involve hiking or camping. Many park sites have nothing to do with the great outdoors, like a house dedicated to the history of first ladies in Canton, Ohio, and a nuclear missile site in South Dakota.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Government News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Other Sports Sports Travel News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?