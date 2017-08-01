501.5
Carol Burnett to ask kids to solve adult problems on Netflix

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 12:38 am 08/01/2017 12:38am
FILE - In this June 29, 2016, file photo, actress, comedian Carol Burnett speaks at the Cancer Moonshot Summit at Howard University in Washington before introducing Vice President Joe Biden. Burnett says she'll be playing her inner self in a new Netflix series: An 8-year old. Netflix announced Monday, July 31, 2017, that the comedy great will star in an unscripted comedy series titled "A Little Help with Carol Burnett." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Carol Burnett is counting on the honesty of children to bring laughs to a new Netflix series.

The comedian will debut a half-hour unscripted comedy called “A Little Help with Carol Burnett” in 2018. In each episode, both celebrities and everyday people appeal to a panel of kids ranging in ages from 4 to 8 for advice about their problems.

The show will be taped in front of a live audience.

Burnett is the latest of a host of comedians who’ve signed up with Netflix. Chelsea Handler has a talk show on the streaming site. It also features stand-up specials from comics including Tracy Morgan and Sarah Silverman. Ellen DeGeneres recently announced she will tape her first comedy special in 15 years for the site.

