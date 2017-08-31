APNewsBreak: SeaWorld seeks restraining order vs. protesters

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SeaWorld is seeking a restraining order against three animal rights activists who disrupted a killer whale show at its San Diego park last month in a protest led by actor James Cromwell.

The company asked a San Diego court Thursday to bar Lyanne Fernandez, Ricky Chavez Rodriguez and Lisa Lange from its San Diego park and its nearby Aquatica waterslide park. The court plans to hold a hearing before deciding whether to grant the order.

The three activists with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, joined Cromwell on July 24 and barged in to the “Orca Encounter” show to demand SeaWorld release its orcas.

The company says the protesters were aggressive and one lashed out at a security guard.

PETA says the guard manhandled peaceful protesters.

