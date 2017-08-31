501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Celebrity News » APNewsBreak: SeaWorld seeks restraining…

APNewsBreak: SeaWorld seeks restraining order vs. protesters

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 9:04 pm 08/31/2017 09:04pm
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SeaWorld is seeking a restraining order against three animal rights activists who disrupted a killer whale show at its San Diego park last month in a protest led by actor James Cromwell.

The company asked a San Diego court Thursday to bar Lyanne Fernandez, Ricky Chavez Rodriguez and Lisa Lange from its San Diego park and its nearby Aquatica waterslide park. The court plans to hold a hearing before deciding whether to grant the order.

The three activists with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, joined Cromwell on July 24 and barged in to the “Orca Encounter” show to demand SeaWorld release its orcas.

The company says the protesters were aggressive and one lashed out at a security guard.

PETA says the guard manhandled peaceful protesters.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Science News Travel News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?