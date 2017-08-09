501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Celebrity News » Amber Heard announces breakup…

Amber Heard announces breakup with Tesla mogul Elon Musk

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 1:19 pm 08/09/2017 01:19pm
Share
This combination photo shows Elon Musk at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif., left, and actress Amber Heard at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 14, 2016, in Los Angeles. Heard says she has broken up with SpaceX and Tesla mogul Elon Musk. She wrote on Instagram that although she and Musk have ended their romance, they “care deeply for one another and remain close.” Heard says she is going through “difficult, very human times.” (Photo by Evan Agostini, left, and Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amber Heard says she has broken up with billionaire SpaceX and Tesla mogul Elon Musk.

The actress writes on Instagram that although she and Musk have ended their romance, they “care deeply for one another and remain close.” Heard says she is going through “difficult, very human times.”

Both Heard and Musk made their relationship public with Instagram posts in April.

Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized earlier this year. Musk has been married three times, twice to British actress Talulah Riley. He has five sons from another previous marriage.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?