501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Celebrity News » Tracy Morgan relishes post-crash…

Tracy Morgan relishes post-crash chance to be ‘better man’

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 3:49 pm 07/27/2017 03:49pm
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, Tracy Morgan arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Morgan said he's a better man since the 2014 roadway accident that left him critically injured and killed his friend, comedian James McNair. His remarks were made during a Q&A session to promote his new TBS comedy series, "The Last O.G." where he plays an ex-con who finds the life and New York neighborhood he left behind is gone. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Tracy Morgan has a ready answer when asked about getting a second chance after his near-fatal crash three years ago.

At a TV critics’ meeting Thursday, Morgan replied simply: “Thank God. That’s all I’ve gotta say.”

Morgan says he’s a better man since the 2014 roadway accident that left him critically injured and killed his friend, comedian James McNair.

Morgan’s remarks were made during a Q&A session to promote his new TBS comedy series, “The Last O.G.” He plays an ex-con who finds the life and New York neighborhood he left behind is gone.

The series co-stars Tiffany Haddish, breakout star of the new movie “Girls Trip.” In the TBS sitcom debuting in October, Haddish plays Morgan’s ex-girlfriend who’s moved on to a successful marriage.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Inside former Ravens Star Ray Lewis' $2.5M Maryland mansion

Retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis listed his Maryland mansion on the market. See photos of the 6,600-square-foot, seven-bedroom home.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?