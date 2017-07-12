501.5
Shia LaBeouf apologizes for racist tirade during arrest

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 9:59 pm 07/12/2017 09:59pm
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Shia LaBeouf arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood. LaBeouf has apologized for a racist tirade against officers who arrested him for public drunkenness over the weekend in Savannah, Ga. The actor wrote in a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday, July 12, 2017, that he has been publicly struggling with addiction for what he was said was "far too long." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shia LaBeouf has apologized for a racist tirade against officers who arrested him for public drunkenness last weekend in Georgia.

The actor wrote in a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday that he has been publicly struggling with addiction for what he said was “far too long.” He called his behavior a new low and attributed it in part to his complete disrespect for authority.

The statement, which was confirmed as legitimate by LaBeouf’s publicist, asked for forgiveness and said the actor was taking steps to get sober. He did not elaborate.

LaBeouf’s apology came hours after celebrity website TMZ posted video taken while the actor was being booked when he accused police of being racist and told a black officer he was going to hell.

