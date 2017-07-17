501.5
Samantha Harris hosts Gordon Ramsay’s new ‘Culinary Genius’

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 8:50 am 07/17/2017 08:50am
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Samantha Harris arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. On Monday, July 17, 2017, Fox announced that Harris will be the host of a Fox TV cooking contest show debuting in August, called "Culinary Genius," a half-hour program produced by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Samantha Harris is the host of a Fox TV cooking contest show airing next month.

Fox said Monday that Harris will host “Culinary Genius,” a half-hour show produced by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Harris is a former co-host of “Dancing with the Stars” and “Entertainment Tonight.”

“Culinary Genius” will air for three weeks on Fox owned- and operated-stations in certain TV markets. One is Los Angeles, with others to be announced.

It’s getting a summer tryout with viewers, following the pattern of Fox programs such as “The Wendy Williams Show” and “TMZ Live.”

“Culinary Genius,” adapted from an English show of the same name, opens with lead chef Edward Lee giving contestants a cooking demonstration. Then the competition begins.

Ramsay will appear on “Culinary Genius,” which debuts Aug. 7.

