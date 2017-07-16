501.5
Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 8:35 pm 07/16/2017 08:35pm
Actor Martin Landau, left, poses for photographers on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Monday, Dec. 17, 2001, in Los Angeles. Landau, who was honored with the 2,187th star on the wold famous walk, has had an acting career spanning more than four decades in nearly 90 films. Pictured to Landau's right are friend Gretchen Becker and Landau's godson Dylan Becker. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A publicist for Martin Landau says the Oscar-winning actor has died.

Dick Guttman said Landau died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center. He had just celebrated his 89th birthday.

Landau played in the TV version of “Mission: Impossible,” then capped a long and versatile career with an Oscar for his poignant portrayal of aging horror movie star Bela Lugosi in 1994’s “Ed Wood.”

Landau also gained some measure of fame among “Star Trek” fans for a role he didn’t play, pointy-eared starship Enterprise science officer, Mr. Spock.

“Star Trek” creator Gene Rodenberry had offered him the role, but Landau turned it down.

