Known for drama chops, Nicole Kidman is dying to do a comedy

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 2:08 am 07/30/2017 02:08am
Nicole Kidman participates in the "Top of the Lake: China Girl" panel during the AMC and Sundance TV Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Pratfalls, gags, or dry wit, Nicole Kidman says she’d love to give them a shot.

The Oscar-winner says she never gets offered comedic roles and she’d like to change that.

“They always say I’m not funny,” said Kidman Saturday at a panel for TV critics to talk about her upcoming role in the second installment of SundanceTV’s “Top of the Lake.”

The 50-year-old actress said she’s at a point in her life where she’s eager to try anything and isn’t worried about failure.

“I’m willing to fall on my face, I’m willing to get back up again. I want to keep trying,” she said.

She also added that she’s learning about comedy from her nine-year-old daughter with her husband Keith Urban, whom she’s “sure has Lucille Ball in her.”

Speaking to a group of reporters after the panel, Kidman said she grew up watching comedy shows like “I Love Lucy” and her father was a fan of the satirical MAD Magazine.

“The thing that makes me close to people is laughing with them, I love it,” she added.

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” debuts in a three-night event beginning Sept. 10 on SundanceTV.

Kidman plays the adoptive mother to the daughter Elisabeth Moss’ character gave away at birth for adoption as a young mother.

___

Online:

http://www.sundance.tv/series/top-of-the-lake

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

