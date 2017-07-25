Kendrick Lamar is leader of MTV VMAs with 8 nominations

NEW YORK (AP) — Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” is giving the rapper reason to brag: He is the leader of the MTV Video Music Awards with eight nominations.

Lamar and his No.1 hit song are nominated for video of the year, artist of the year, best hip-hop video and other prizes. Katy Perry and The Weeknd are behind Lamar with five nominations, while Bruno Mars is up for four Moonmen.

The 2017 VMAs will air live Aug. 27 from the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Other video of the year nominees includes Mars’ “24K Magic,” the Weeknd’s “Reminder,” Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful” and “Wild Thoughts,” the hit by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller released last month.

A surprise snub was the ubiquitous “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee — which includes a remix with Justin Bieber — as well as Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” Both songs topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year.

Sheeran will compete for artist of the year though, along with Lamar, Mars, Ariana Grande, Lorde and the Weeknd. This year MTV eliminated gender categories like best male and female video and opted for the artist of the year prize.

Lamar’s other nominations include best direction, art direction, choreography, cinematography and visual effects. Videos eligible for nomination had to be released between June 25, 2016 through June 23, 2017.

Other acts who scored nominations include the Chainsmokers, Migos, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Fifth Harmony and Big Sean.

