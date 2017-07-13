501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Celebrity News » Judith Light remembers late…

Judith Light remembers late manager after Emmy nomination

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 7:08 pm 07/13/2017 07:08pm
Share
This image released by Amazon shows Judith Light in "Transparent." Light was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert. (Jennifer Clasen/Amazon via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judith Light says she is grateful to receive her third Emmy nomination Thursday, but it comes with a pang of grief.

This awards season is the first one in more than three decades without her longtime manager Herb Hamsher.

She says in previous years, she would have called Hamsher excitedly. She says, “We would be jumping up and down together.”

This is Light’s second nomination for playing Shelly Pfefferman, the ex-wife of Jeffrey Tambor’s character in Amazon’s “Transparent.”

She was nominated last year when Hamsher was sick. Light says he managed to pull himself through the awards ceremony. He died a few weeks later.

Light says Hamsher was alongside for most of her career, including her first Emmy nomination in 2007 for “Ugly Betty.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?