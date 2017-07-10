501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Celebrity News » Jenner sisters' label says…

Jenner sisters’ label says only 2 Tupac Shakur T-shirts sold

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 5:31 am 07/10/2017 05:31am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Kendall Jenner, left, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Jenner sisters' fashion label, Kendall + Kylie, said Sunday, July 9, that it sold only two "vintage" T-shirts with the late rapper Tupac Shakur's likeness on them before pulling the shirts from the marketplace. The statement came in response to a photographer's lawsuit accusing the Jenners of copyright infringement for using two of his photos for the shirts, which briefly sold for $125 apiece. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s fashion label said Sunday it only sold two “vintage” T-shirts with late rapper’s Tupac Shakur image on them before pulling the items from the marketplace.

The Kendall + Kylie brand released a statement in response to a copyright infringement lawsuit filed Friday by a commercial photographer who shot the images on the shirts. The lawsuit by commercial photographer Michael Miller accused the Jenner sisters of using two images of Shakur without his permission.

The label’s statement says the shirts with Shakur’s image were obtained from a company that had a valid license to sell them. The Kylie + Kendall brand superimposed images of the Jenner sisters or other designs over photos of musicians, including Shakur, Notorious B.I.G. and Ozzy Osbourne. It called Miller’s lawsuit baseless.

“The allegations made are completely false and the lawsuit is baseless,” the statement said. “There has been no infringement or violation of anyone’s rights.”

The shirts sold for $125 apiece, but they were they pulled from the marketplace after Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, and B.I.G’s mother complained and the label apologized.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Fashion News Latest News Living News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?