Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 23-29

July 23: Actor Larry Manetti (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 74. Country singer Tony Joe White is 74. Singer David Essex is 70. Singer and former Congressman John Hall (Orleans) is 69. Guitarist Blair Thornton of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 67. Actress Belinda Montgomery (“Doogie Howser, MD”) is 67. Actress Edie McClurg (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 66. Actress Lydia Cornell (“Too Close for Comfort”) is 64. Actor Woody Harrelson is 56. Guitarist Martin Gore of Depeche Mode is 56. Actor Eriq Lasalle (“ER”) is 55. Drummer Yuval Gabay (Soul Coughing) is 54. Guitarist Slash of Velvet Revolver and of Guns N’ Roses is 52. Actor Juan Pope (formerly J. Lamont Pope) (“My Name Is Earl,” ”Family Matters”) is 50. Model Stephanie Seymour is 49. Actress Charisma Carpenter (“Veronica Mars”) is 47. Singer Sam Watters of Color Me Badd is 47. Singer Dalvin DeGrate of Jodeci is 46. Singer Alison Krauss is 46. Drummer Chad Gracey of Live is 46. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 45. Country singer Shannon Brown is 44. Singer Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child) is 37. Actor Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 35. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 28. Drummer Neil Perry of The Band Perry is 27.

July 24: Actor John Aniston (“Days of Our Lives”) is 84. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 81. Actor Mark Goddard (“Lost in Space”) is 81. Actor Chris Sarandon is 75. Comedian Gallagher is 71. Actor Robert Hays (“Airplane!”) is 70. Actor Michael Richards (“Seinfeld”) is 68. Actress Lynda Carter is 66. Director Gus Van Sant is 65. Country singer Pam Tillis is 60. Actor Kadeem Hardison is 52. Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 49. Actress Laura Leighton (“Melrose Place”) is 49. Actress Jamie Denbo (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 44. Actor Eric Szmanda (“CSI”) is 42. Actress Rose Byrne is 38. Country singer Jerrod Neimann is 38. Actress Summer Glau (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 36. Actress Elisabeth Moss is 35. Actress Anna Paquin is 35. Actress Mara Wilson is 30. Singer Jay McGuiness of The Wanted is 27. TV personality Bindi Irwin (“Bindi: The Jungle Girl”) is 19.

July 25: Actress Barbara Harris is 82. Singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley of The Seekers is 75. Drummer Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds is 74. Bassist Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 66. Guitarist Jem Finer of The Pogues is 62. Supermodel Iman is 62. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 60. Guitarist Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth is 59. Country singer Marty Brown is 52. Actress Illeana (Douglas is 52. Actor Matt LeBlanc is 50. Actor D.B. Woodside (“24”) is 48. Actress Miriam Shor (“Swingtown,” ”Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 46. Actor David Denman (“Parenthood,” ”The Office”) is 44. Actor Jay R. Ferguson (“Mad Men”) is 43. Actor Pierce Gagnon (“One Tree Hill”) is 12.

July 26: Singer Darlene Love is 76. Singer Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is 74. Actress Helen Mirren is 72. Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen is 68. Actress Susan George is 67. Actor Kevin Spacey is 58. Singer Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen) is 56. Actress Sandra Bullock is 53. Singer Jim Lindberg of Pennywise is 52. Actor Jeremy Piven is 52. Singer Wayne Wonder is 51. Actor Cress Williams (“Close to Home”) is 47. Host Chris Harrison (“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”) is 46. Actress Kate Beckinsale (“The Aviator,” ”Pearl Harbor”) is 44. Actor Gary Owen (“Think Like a Man” films) is 44. Drummer Dan Konopka of OK Go is 43. Actress Eve Myles (“Victoria,” ”Broadchurch”) is 39. Actress Juliet Rylance (“American Gothic”) is 38. Actress Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire,” ”Chicago P.D.”) is 31. Drummer Jamie Sharpe of Rush of Fools is 28. Actress and singer Taylor Momsen of Pretty Reckless is 24.

July 27: TV producer Norman Lear is 95. Actor Jerry Van Dyke (“Coach”) is 86. Actor John Pleshette (“Knots Landing”) is 75. Actress-director Betty Thomas (“Hill Street Blues”) is 70. Singer Maureen McGovern is 68. Actress Roxanne Hart (“The Good Girl,” ”Chicago Hope”) is 63. Guitarist Duncan Cameron (Sawyer Brown) is 61. Comedian Carol Leifer is 61. Comedian Bill Engvall is 60. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 50. Singer Juliana Hatfield is 50. Actor Julian McMahon (“Profiler”) is 49. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) is 47. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 45. Drummer Abe Cunningham of Deftones is 44. Singer Pete Yorn is 43. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“The Tudors”) is 40. Actress Taylor Schilling is 33. Singer Cheyenne Kimball of Gloriana is 27. Actress Alyvia Alyn Lind (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors”) is 10.

July 28: Cartoonist Jim Davis (“Garfield”) is 72. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 71. Actress Sally Struthers is 70. Actress Georgia Engel (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” ”Coach”) is 69. Drummer Simon Kirke of Bad Company is 68. Guitarist Steve Morse of Deep Purple is 63. Bassist Marc Perlman of The Jayhawks is 56. Actor Michael Hayden (“Murder One”) is 54. Actress Lori Loughlin (“90210,” ”Full House”) is 53. Actress Elizabeth Berkley (“Showgirls,” ”Saved by the Bell”) is 45. Singer Afroman is 43. Drummer Todd Anderson of Heartland is 42. Singer Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach is 41. Actor Jon Michael Hill (“Elementary”) is 32. Rapper Soulja Boy is 27.

July 29: Actor Robert Fuller (“Laramie,” ”Emergency!”) is 84. Actor David Warner (“Titanic”) is 76. Actress Roz Kelly (“Happy Days”) is 75. Keyboardist Neal Doughty of REO Speedwagon is 71. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee of Rush is 64. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 64. TV personality Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”) is 64. Singer Patti Scialfa of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 64. Actress Alexandra Paul (“Baywatch”) is 54. Country singer Martina McBride is 51. Drummer Chris Gorman (Belly) is 50. Actor Tim Omundson (“Psych”) is 48. Actor Wil Wheaton is 45. Singer Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is 44. Actor Stephen Dorff (“Cecil B. Demented”) is 44. Country singer James Otto is 44. Actor Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 43. Musician Danger Mouse is 40. Actress Allison Mack (“Smallville”) is 35.

