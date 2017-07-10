501.5
Andris Nelsons follows wife out of Met Opera’s ‘Tosca’

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 1:01 pm 07/10/2017 01:01pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Conductor Andris Nelsons has followed his wife in departing from the Metropolitan Opera’s winter production of Puccini’s “Tosca.”

The Met said Monday that Nelsons will be replaced on the podium by Met music director emeritus James Levine.

Nelsons, music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, is married to soprano Kristine Opolais, who was to have sung the title role.

The Met announced June 16 that Opolais had withdrawn for personal reasons, one month after she reportedly sang a mediocre rendition of “Vissi d’arte” — Tosca’s signature aria — during a gala commemorating the 50th anniversary of the company’s move to Lincoln Center.

Levine, who made his debut conducting “Tosca” in 1971, will conduct nine performances from Dec. 31-Jan. 27, the last to be televised to move theaters around the world.

