Car Review: Volkswagen midsize sedan combines style and practicality

WASHINGTON — Looking for a midsize sedan that has the styling of a coupe? The Volkswagen CC R-Line is for you.

Generally speaking, sedan styling isn’t the most exciting. If you need four doors, it’s more than likely that you will use those rear seats for passengers and with most sedans, you’ll sacrifice on looks. Volkswagen sells many normal looking sedans in various sizes but VW also has a more daring sedan with looks that aren’t typical of the staid, midsize sedan.

From the front bumper to the rear bumper, the CC has its own sportier look that mimics a coupe. The CC R-Line Executive, the top-of-the-line version, is certainly handsome but at $38,685 it’s a bit pricey. The Carbon package adds class with blacked-out trim on the outside for the power folding mirrors and window moldings hiding the flash of shiny trim pieces. You also get larger 18-inch wheels with the CC R-Line and they seem to better fit the look of a more upscale ride than other CC trim levels.

Naturally, you’re wondering if there’s a trade off when it comes to interior space with that coupe styling. There is for passengers in the back as the sloping roofline does cut down rear seat headroom. Also, you need to watch your head getting in and out of those large rear doors; back seat riders of average height will fit with a little limbo action on the way in. Still, the leg room is solid. Those in the front are treated with good space and comfortable, heated and power leather seats. There are carbon fiber trim pieces on the dash that add flair.

Remember this is a German sedan, so don’t expect big doses of color but rather a more muted, quality interior. The leather steering wheel and shifter look and feel nice but there are some harder plastics here and there. The driver is greeted with large, easy-to-read gauges and there is an improved touchscreen NAV and audio system. I wish the screen was bigger but it responded to the touch the first time. It’s nice that there are also knobs for the volume and tuning. I was able to connect my phone via Bluetooth, something I couldn’t consistently say about VW vehicles a few years ago.

Performance from the 2.0L turbo four-cylinder is good for most drivers. It seems peppy on the road with minimal turbo lag. It’s quiet when going about its business and keeping up with traffic is never a problem. The DSG automatic feels a bit different at very slow speeds, much like a manual. Beyond parking lot speed it feels like a normal transmission. The ride is also quiet with a hint of some tire noise but it seemed to creep in only at higher speeds. The view is compromised out the back window at times. Luckily, there is a backup camera to help. The front pillars between the door and the windshield are also pretty large and take a few miles to get used to.

The ride is mostly smooth but it gets a bit out of its comfort zone when pushed on back roads and has some body lean on tighter, quicker turns. So you might say the ride doesn’t exactly live up to the looks. It feels more at home cruising on the highway or dealing with a normal commute. Fuel economy for the week was 27.5 mpg, a bit better than the 25mpg of mixed driving the sticker suggests. For 2017, there is Adaptive Cruise Control that works really well and goes along with Front Assist with Autonomous Braking to help bring the car up to the times.

The 2017 Volkswagen CC R-Line Executive is a stylish way to drive a midsize sedan. With its handsome coupe looks and four-door practicalities, the CC is a way to get a more premium look and feel with improved tech and safety for 2017. With a replacement coming soon, this could be the time to strike a good deal and stand out in the sedan crowd.

