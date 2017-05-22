2017 Highlander SE, a bolder Toyota crossover

One of the stalwarts that seems to adapt to the ever-changing midsize crossover market is the Toyota Highlander with its updates for 2017. (WTOP/Mike Parris)

WASHINGTON — The new 2017 Toyota Highlander SE adds a bit more sport to the midsize crossover.

The midsize crossover is a tough market with many players, some with seating for five and others with room for up to eight. That said, there is a size and a price point to fit just about any buyer. One of the stalwarts that seems to adapt to the ever-changing market is the Toyota Highlander with its updates for 2017.

Some big updates are the ones you can’t really see, but they do help make the Highlander a better crossover. The engine and transmission are new, and the V-6 offers better power, smoother than the last V-6. A new 8-speed automatic works very well together with the engine. Fuel economy is better, even in a sub 1,000-mile new car already meeting the sticker of 22 mpg combined.

Previously, I thought the Highlander was a bit sluggish. Now, the power is more than adequate, and the Highlander can tow 5,000 pounds. The SE trim level is new for 2017, and it is has a more tuned suspension so there isn’t as much lean in tight corners. The ride quality might be a tad more firm than some other trim levels, but still pretty calm on all but some of the rougher pavement and larger bumps. I would choose the extra confidence the SE trim offers or at least drive it back to back with another trim level to see the difference. The Highlander is about the middle of the pack in size, so driving on city streets or in parking lots isn’t a chore. The cabin is very quiet even at highway speeds.

Outside, the 2017 Highlander gets a new face with a bigger grill and has a bold look — something Toyota has done for most of its other models lately. The Highlander looks more like an SUV than a crossover, with bulges and flares to make it a tougher-looking machine. The SE trim offers a sportier look than other Highlander models with larger, 19-inch wheels and a lot of blackened trim, like the new large grill.

I have never been a huge fan of the looks, but the SE wins me over with its aggressive look and toned down use of bright trim pieces that don’t scream “look at me” and let the rest of body do the talking. The use of the rear spoiler above the power tailgate even brightens up the usually bland rear of the Highlander. I even like the Salsa Red Pearl paint, a nice color that blends well with the darker trim pieces.

Inside, the seven-seat Highlander SE has a slightly different interior than other models, with a sportier edge. The leather seats are very comfortable, and they are power operated up front and heated. On the seat bottoms, there is some different color stitching and a small pattern in the middle that adds visual appeal. The second row on my $42,000 tester came with captain’s chairs. The third row is good for short trips or for children, and I would say it’s about average for this class. There are other competitors with more third-row space.

Cargo space with the all seats in use is usable but not abundant. The 8-inch touch screen is nice; the addition of actual knobs is good but it takes a big reach; smaller drivers would have a hard time getting to the tune knob for the radio. Still, the system is easy to use, and the touch screen usually works with the first touch. Neat undedash storage works well for phone storage. The center console storage is pretty large, but a few additional places would have been ideal for items.

The 2017 Highlander SE, a bolder crossover from Toyota, adds more sport to the lineup. With better handling and styling that stands out, the family hauler can be a more daring and a more engaging driving partner without making any sacrifices.

Mike Parris is a member of the Washington Automotive Press Association. The vehicles are provided by STI, FMI or Event Solutions for the purpose of this review.

