2017 GMC Canyon Denali: A tough truck in a smaller package

WASHINGTON — GMC has improved its midsize truck with a new engine and a better transmission.

The GMC Canyon has been around a few years now and is making inroads in the smaller truck race that seems to be a growing market again. Having driven both the Chevy and GMC version, I thought they were mostly a step up from the competition with a nice compliant ride. But the old six-speed automatic seemed to spoil the truck at times, being in the wrong shift and moving slowly and a bit sloppily at times.

GM makes a big improvement and adds an eight-speed automatic to the 2017 Canyon. The driving experience improves big time — no more lazy or wandering gear shifts. It is in the correct gear when needed and the gas mileage is better than the last time. I managed 20.5 mpg over 310 miles, a bit better than the sticker reads at 19 mpg, combined between city and highway.

The engine is also new for 2017. It’s the same size V6 as before, but it seems stronger and pretty smooth. I filled the bed with wet, heavy wood and the Canyon didn’t seem to mind even with all the seats filled. Towing 5,000 pounds or so shouldn’t be much of a problem. The ride of my Denali version of the Canyon is less bouncy, even with an empty bed. The size, especially the narrower width, makes it easier to maneuver than a larger full-size pickup.

The inside of this top trim level Denali version is pretty nice, but not quite what I think a Denali should be. It’s the door trim, made of hard plastic, that gives it this quality, especially where the arm tends to rest on the door sill. It’s just a bit of a letdown after looking at a nice, soft touch instrument panel.

The seats are covered in leather and offer heat and ventilation with good comfort. The heated steering wheel is also a nice touch. With room for five, the space is good for a smaller pickup. Don’t expect equal space to the larger GMC Sierra Crew, though. Still, head and leg room are ample for those riding in the back seat.

The Denali I drove cost $44,000 and came nicely loaded with an easy to use NAV system with an 8-inch touch screen, standard rear vision camera and standard driver alert package which has forward collision alert and lane departure warning.

On the outside, the Canyon Denali has plenty of chrome, from its large front grill to the lower front bumper; you’ll even find some surrounding the front fog lights. The $495 Red Quartz paint option helps this truck stand out in the crowd. The color compliments all the chrome trim pieces.

The 2017 Canyon has that proper tough truck look, just in a slightly smaller package. The large 20-inch wheels give the Canyon Denali more of a visual appeal compared to other Canyon trim levels. Standard 5-inch assist steps make getting in and out easier. Back in the bed there is a standard spray-in bed liner. The corner step rear bumper makes it easier to access the rear bed.

The 2017 GMC Canyon is a better truck with the addition of a new engine and transmission combo. With better fuel economy and smoother, more accurate transmission, the driving experience is now top of the class in the midsize truck race. With its capable hauling capacity wrapped in a more manageable size compared to a larger full size truck, it’s no wonder we’re seeing more of these smaller trucks on the road today.

Mike Parris is a member of the Washington Automotive Press Association. The vehicles are provided by STI, FMI or Event Solutions for the purpose of this review.

