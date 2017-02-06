If you’re looking for a new truck with a heavy dose of luxury, the redesigned Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve might be your ticket.

WASHINGTON — If you’re looking for a new truck with a heavy dose of luxury, the redesigned Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve might be your ticket.

Last year we looked at the Nissan XD large pickup truck, with diesel power and a larger size than the usual light-duty trucks on the market. Now, Nissan turns its attention to the very popular light-duty truck market with a total redo of the Titan for 2017. The last Titan was never really competitive with the big players in the truck market, so does this new Titan get closer to the mark this time?

Today the light-duty pickup plays work vehicle, daily commuter and spacious ride for road trips. The interior is more important than ever; long gone are the days of a vinyl bench seat and wind-up windows. This $56,595 Platinum Reserve trim level is more luxury car than truck inside and a big leap over the last Titan. The price is even competitive with other high end trucks.

The seats are comfortable and large with very nice looking and feeling two-tone leather. The front seats are heated and cooled, while the large spacious rear bench has plenty of space for three, and the outer seats are also heated. There is leather for the shifter and a steering wheel with leather and wood – a nice touch.

The two-tone colors of the dash and door panels are also very handsome while looking rugged enough to take some punishment. There is some lockable storage under the rear bench, but the floor isn’t flat for larger, taller items like in some of the other trucks. There is a tray that lays down to a have a flat surface.

The new styling of this Titan is more beefy and serious, and garners more attention with a large chrome grill out front. People notice the big Nissan; it gathered a little crowd each time I unloaded items at the Shady Grove Transfer Station. Large 20-inch wheels in a dark chrome help its standout looks, while the vent on the front fender breaks up the long blue and gray body, and those long-running boards allow you to stand and reach in the cargo box. The bed has a lot of movable tie-down spots and a power outlet. There is LED bed lighting, and it’s nice to have a standard bed liner.

The 5.6 liter V8 delivers 390 horsepower, so loading up the bed, the seats and towing shouldn’t be a problem for most owners. It sounds pretty good and acceleration is never a problem. A new, smoother seven-speed automatic is a welcome change to this Titan, but the fuel economy was less than the 18 mpg combined. I managed 14.8 mpg over 200 miles with a few runs to the dump thrown in.

The ride is improved, with less bounce than the previous model, but it’s still not the most refined in the class. This Titan is much quieter, with less wind and road noise. The Titan is large, so don’t expect snappy handling or easy parking in tight spaces. Luckily, there is sonar front and rear and an around-view camera to help. There are also some blind spots, so mirrors and the blind spot warning system are best checked carefully.

The 2017 Nissan Titan is a big step forward — a much-improved truck from the previous model. It can now better compete with a new look, improved technology and interior on the upscale Platinum Reserve model. Now Nissan has the truck that can work and play with a touch of luxury for 2017.

Mike Parris is a member of the Washington Automotive Press Association. The vehicles are provided by STI, FMI or Event Solutions for the purpose of this review.



Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.