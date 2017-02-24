After a week with the BMW 330e, WTOP Car Guy Mike Parris says it's got good power to go with the great mileage — and he enjoyed driving it.

WASHINGTON — Usually, when you think of a plug-in hybrid, the word “fun” doesn’t pop up in your brain. But BMW is offering its popular 3 Series sedan with the ability to run on just electric power for the first 15-20 miles before the engine kicks in. Can a BMW hybrid be the Ultimate Driving Machine?

I was given a chance to test that question for a week in the new BMW 330e, which has a starting price under $44,000. This tester didn’t come stripped, though — it was packed with a long list of options and a price tag of $60,000.

The power is pretty good, with a 2.0L turbo and an electric motor; there’s 248 hp and a healthy dose of torque. There’s no problem keeping up with traffic; when more power is needed, the engine kicks in. But running all-electric really can save fuel. I managed 20 miles a few times, thanks to some traffic; the brakes help send juice back to the batteries.

A welcome 8-speed Steptronic transmission is so much better than the CVT you get in most hybrid cars. In my 332 miles, I achieved 34.1 mpg, and nearly 68 mpg combined when I could charge the batteries. Most of all, I really enjoyed driving the 330e. It felt a bit heavier in turns, but it’s still one of the better small luxury sedans for all-around driving.

No sacrifice is made on the inside, and some extra money goes a long way toward upgrading it to the way you like. My car came with the Oyster Dakota leather, a nice light color, with black trim and darker wood trim throughout the good-looking cabin. The cold-weather package includes heated seats and steering wheel — a worthwhile $800 in cold climates.

It’s nice and simple to see gauges greet the driver, and only the addition of a battery gauge below the speedometer tells you this isn’t a regular 3 Series. This is a smaller sedan, so don’t expect a huge back seat area; it’s still better than some of the competition, but not as big as the Audi A4. The trunk floor is a bit higher in the 330e, but it’s still a very usable space.

The iDrive system controls many functions, and it seems easier to use these days — you can now write on the wheel that sits in the middle console or jog through the menus. Some extra clicking is necessary for some things, but the NAV has some nice graphics and it’s pretty quick.

BMW also gave the outside a bit of a refresh for 2016. The front end styling saw most of the change: The hood seems to sit lower, and the look is a bit more modern; those famous kidney grills seem bigger and wider this year, and the headlights remind me of the new flagship 7 Series sedan. But you still instantly know that this is the 3 Series.

You really have to check to tell the difference from a normal 3 Series BMW. The easiest way? Look for the little charging port door on the left front fender, or a discreet badge behind the rear doors. My car added a bit more sport with some larger 18-inch wheels, a $600 option which does wonders for the curb appeal. The overall look hasn’t changed very much in years, and it doesn’t really need to.

The 3 Series BMW comes in many flavors, from mild to wild, with prices to match the performance you’re looking for. The 330e plug-in hybrid offers better gas mileage and the ability to run just electric power — without giving up what makes the 3 Series so special.

Mike Parris is a member of the Washington Automotive Press Association. The vehicles are provided by STI, FMI or Event Solutions for the purpose of this review.

