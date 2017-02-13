Meet the modern Chrysler Pacifica minivan

The minivan is a useful people mover that isn’t always the most exciting vehicle on the road. But Chrysler aims to change some minds with its 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. (WTOP/Mike Parris)

WASHINGTON — The minivan was pretty much invented by Chrysler 30 years ago, and it was an instant hit. But, over the years, more competition moved in and beat Chrysler at its people-moving game. The last Town & Country minivan seemed to be around for a very long time without huge improvement. Now, it appears that Chrysler got wise — redoing the minivan and giving it a new name.

Does it have what it takes to be a hit again?

The short answer is yes, with the biggest improvement being on the inside of this large minivan. The materials are much better and it is now as modern, or a bit more so, than its competition.

I drove the $43,765 Pacifica Touring L Plus — one of the higher-trim level versions. It comes with a lot of options, including perforated leather seats, which give it a more luxurious look and feel. The front seats are heated and so is the steering wheel.

The second row also has comfortable, heated seats and offers good space. A nice touch are the three-latch systems in the second row. I had some problem using the super latches on the outer seats, but, then again, it was 18 degrees outside when I was trying. From a space perspective, the third row is good for adults and there are two latch systems there as well — a total of five latch systems for this ride.

Storage is ample, with bins under the front seats and in between the front seats, plus the second and third rows fold easily into the floor. It’s a great system. The side doors and rear hatch are powered. My son enjoyed opening and closing the doors a little too much.

Driving the new Pacifica isn’t a boring penalty box like the minivan used to be. While it’s not a sports car, it does all right for a larger vehicle. It handles better than the other minivans I’ve driven. And it’s very quiet. The Active Noise Control system helps keep the Pacifica hushed, even on the highway.

There is a V6 engine with good pep even when five of the eight seats and the cargo area are filled. The nine-speed automatic is a good match. It behaves most of the time, with only a few occasions where it was in the wrong gear at lower speeds. The Park Sense feature will park the Pacifica for you in most cases, and the 360-degree camera system also assists you in overcoming its blind spots. The technology is upped for 2017 with Adaptive Cruise Control with a stop-and-go feature. Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning also step up the safety of the new Pacifica.

Usually, the minivan isn’t the most stylish machine on the road. There is only so much you can do with a larger people mover. But the Pacifica does get some style points. The front end styling looks more crossover than staid minivan. Curves and some chrome trim do wonders and wrap around headlights offer some visual appeal. Even the hood has some style — with bulges instead of the plain flat hood. Larger optional 18-inch wheels on the Touring model look better than the standard 17’s and are worth the extra coin. It also adds the Touring suspension. The side view isn’t as exciting as the front, but there’s some sculpting toward the lower body panels that adds interest. Even the rear end styling doesn’t disappoint with a spoiler on the rear hatch and some blacked-out trim.

The minivan is a useful people mover that isn’t always the most exciting vehicle on the road. But Chrysler aims to change some minds with its 2017 Chrysler Pacifica — it features better looks and a helping of luxury. With this improved all-around vehicle, Chrysler is looking to move to the front of the pack with a spacious vehicle you want to buy and enjoy.

Mike Parris is a member of the Washington Automotive Press Association. The vehicles are provided by STI, FMI or Event Solutions for the purpose of this review.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.