Volvo finally offers up the all-new stylish S90

WASHINGTON — After looking at the stunning XC-90 SUV last year, it looks like Volvo is coming back with fresh new products helping to put the company back on the map.

But one new vehicle isn’t going to solve everything for a Volvo return, so for 2017, the top-of-the-line flagship is all new. But is this new sedan another hit for Volvo? I spent a week with the S90 T6 AWD Inscription, the fully loaded $65,000 sedan to find out.

The new Volvo S90 looks different from the last large sedan, called the S80, which seemed to have a long life. This has a very stately and elegant look, something I’m not sure I’ve ever said about a Volvo sedan before. There are styling cues from the XC-90 SUV such as the front grill and headlights, but they are not just any headlights: Thor’s Hammer Lights gives it a stylish look. It looks different from most of the competition, with subdued but elegant lines, large 20-inch wheels and a touch of chrome to give it flash. The rear-end styling keeps your attention a bit more than most midsize luxury sedans. Dual exhaust and odd-shaped taillights lend some visual appeal.

When you choose the “Inscription” trim level, you add more luxury to the interior. Regular leather is replaced by higher quality, softer Nappa leather. The seats have added ventilation instead of just heated seats. The dash and the door panels are also covered with leather, adding a very high quality look and feel. The wood trim on the dash door and the center console add warmth to the cabin.

Space is very good for a midsize sedan with seating for five, and those sitting upfront enjoy very comfortable seats. The rear outer seats are also good, but the middle seat is a bit firm on the bottom. The instrument panel is very modern, with the regular gauges replaced by a more virtual display that still looks nice and simple to view. The center screen is a large 9-inch touch display that acts more like a tablet that you touch or swipe.

Volvo takes a different approach to powering this large sedan — ditching the usual V6 and using a four-cylinder engine, but adding a supercharger for low end power and a turbo for better high-end power. The combination of power adders yield a punchy 316 horsepower to help move the S90 very well with the ability to easily keep up with traffic. The car is quiet even with a supercharger. I was thinking I would do better than 22.4 mpg for my week of driving, which fell short of the 25 mpg the sticker touts for mixed driving. The smooth 8-speed automatic always seemed to be in the right gear. The ride is luxury-car smooth most of the time; except for more rough surfaces. Look at the smaller wheels for improvement with larger side wall tires.

Safety is a must in a Volvo. The S90 has it with City Safety, with low speed crash avoidance and the ability to recognize people, cyclists and larger animals. The Pilot Assist is the semiautonomous drive system that takes care of gas, brakes and steering for a short period and works nicely in traffic when minds seem to wander. The usual blind spot and cross traffic alerts, front rear park assist and park pilot help make you look like a parking pro.

The all new S90 T6 Inscription is another reason Volvo is back in a big way and helping make this Swedish sedan stand out in the luxury midsize class. With its heritage safety first, it now comes with a stylish wrapper and peppy performance to make this a complete sedan that stands out in the crowd.

