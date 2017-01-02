GMC crafts a leaner, more luxurious Acadia

WTOP Car Guy Mike Parris says that after nearly a decade, GMC has redesigned its large crossover, and pretty much everything is different.

This new Acadia looks more rough and tough than the last model. (WTOP/Mike Parris)

WASHINGTON — After nearly a decade, GMC has redesigned its large crossover, turning the Acadia into a lean, luxurious ute.

The Acadia just had its best sales year in 2016. So you could imagine that GM wasn’t in a huge rush to make changes. But for 2017 the Acadia is the first to be redone – the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave twins will come in the next year or two.

So just what has changed on this all-new Acadia? Pretty much everything.

I drove not just any Acadia, but the top-of-the-line, loaded $52,000 Denali model. Right off, it’s clear that it has a different look. This new Acadia looks more rough and tough than the last model, with a more truck-like front end, a large, in-your-face grill and a lot of chrome trim pieces on this Denali trim level.

The side view also looks less bland than before, and larger 20-inch wheels give it more of an SUV look; it’s less like the outgoing people-moving crossover that it really is.

You also notice one of the biggest changes when looking from the side: the smaller, svelter size compared with the outgoing model. Park next to an older model and you can really tell that it’s shorter behind the rear doors. My wife likes the looks, and as a current owner of the Chevy version, that’s a good sign for GMC.

Inside the new GMC Acadia Denali, you find a more-modern style with nicer materials than before. Leather and soft materials are a given for a Denali trim level, but the quality seems to be top-notch this time. The heated and ventilated seats and heated steering wheel are nice touches, and the trim pieces look like real wood trim now.

The front seats are comfortable for short or long trips, and the second row of captain chairs offer good comfort on longer trips, with nice head and leg room. One thing that this Acadia lacks is space in the third row — there is room for only two passengers, not three, in this shorter and narrower new version. Cargo space also suffers with the third row in use. The previous version was really large for a midsize crossover, so this new version is more in line with the competition.

This new model’s tech excels, with a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and features such as adaptive cruise control and full-speed auto front braking and a blind spot monitor.

The new Acadia is a little smaller and much lighter than before. With a loss of about 700 pounds, expect spirited performance from this more powerful 310hp V6 engine. Compared with my wife’s ride, this seems much quicker and it handles better too.

The weight loss means the fuel economy is better than before. My tester managed 21 mpg in 295 miles of mixed driving, beating the 20 mpg on the sticker. It’s about 2 to 3 mpg better than the previous version.

An optional $1,200 ride and handling package adds real-time dampening, so it adapts to the conditions and helps get rid of some of the body lean. It does well on all the road surfaces, and it’s quiet with less wind and road noise. This slightly smaller Acadia is easier to drive in the city and to park in smaller spaces, but it’s still not a tiny crossover by any means.

The new 2017 GMC Acadia Denali is a big step forward in the more premium midsize crossover market. A better ride and a more distinctive look inside and out help this new GMC Acadia stand out.

Editor’s note: Mike Parris is a member of the Washington Automotive Press Association. The vehicles are provided by STI, FMI or Event Solutions for the purpose of this review.

