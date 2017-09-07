Tennis anyone? Toronto gets ball rolling with McEnroe drama

TORONTO (AP) — Though seldom a smash on the big screen, tennis movies will take center court at the Toronto International Film Festival, where “Borg/McEnroe” opens the annual festival Thursday.

The film stars Shia LaBeouf as John McEnroe and Sverrir Gudnason as Bjorn Borg, and focuses on the rivalry between the different tempered tennis legends. It’s the opening volley in the ten-day Canadian festival, a premiere launching pad for the fall’s most anticipated films.

“Borg/McEnroe” will also be the first prominent appearance for LaBeouf since his videotaped arrest for public drunkenness and other charges in July.

Debuting later at the festival is “The Battle of the Sexes,” starring Emma Stone as Billie Jean King and Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs. Also on tap is a documentary about the tennis coach Nick Bollettieri.

