501.5
Real-life road trip helped ‘Brad’s Status’ actors bond

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 6:47 am 09/15/2017 06:47am
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017 file photo, Ben Stiller attends a premiere for his film, "Brad's Status" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

TORONTO (AP) — Ben Stiller thought the best way to prepare for his role as a dad taking his son on a college tour in the film “Brad’s Status” was to take the actor playing his son on an actual road trip.

So Stiller and Austin Abrams got in a car and took a drive from Montreal to New York, making stops along the way.

The bittersweet comedy has Stiller’s character, Brad, driving his son around the northeast looking at schools, but all he can think about are his own failures on life.

On the road trip, Stiller stopped at a historical attraction and dressed up in a Revolutionary War outfit, much to embarrassment of Abrams. That moment made it feel real says Stiller.

