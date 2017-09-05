Pro Rodeo Leaders

|Through Sept. 5
|All-around
1 Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $198,268
2 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 151,990
3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 141,973
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 137,403
5 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 130,903
6 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 121,885
7 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 109,600
8 Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 105,470
9 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 101,541
10 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 97,022
11 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 89,284
12 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 87,420
13 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 78,241
14 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 75,671
15 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 74,806
16 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 56,737
17 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 54,763
18 Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 54,640
19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 50,757
20 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 50,644
1 Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $194,032
2 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 135,149
3 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 109,353
4 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 109,305
5 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 105,855
6 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 101,512
7 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 96,461
8 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 89,783
9 Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 88,680
10 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 86,152
11 R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 79,525
12 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 78,198
13 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 77,270
14 Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 75,671
15 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 74,222
16 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 74,152
17 Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 73,468
18 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 58,494
19 Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 57,739
20 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 57,568
1 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $155,456
2 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 105,975
3 Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 101,847
4 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 101,101
5 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 92,252
6 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 89,990
7 Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 89,039
8 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 80,489
9 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 77,831
10 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 77,075
11 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 73,179
12 Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 70,199
13 J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 66,948
14 Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 66,869
15 Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 62,865
16 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 62,075
17 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 61,071
18 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 60,669
19 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 57,828
20 Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. 57,815
1 Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $123,579
2 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 119,971
3 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 109,200
4 Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 94,320
5 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 86,684
6 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 86,053
7 Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 78,964
8 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 75,991
9 Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 75,652
10 Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 73,326
11 Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 72,523
12 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 70,501
13 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 69,323
14 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 69,253
15 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 65,855
16 Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 63,851
17 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 59,789
18 Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 55,615
19 Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 55,485
20 Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 55,312
1 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $123,579
2 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 119,971
3 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 114,189
4 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 98,950
5 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 96,620
6 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 86,684
7 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 85,791
8 Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 77,323
9 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 76,986
10 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 74,546
11 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 73,494
12 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 72,523
13 Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 69,323
14 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 67,716
15 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 64,251
16 Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 63,851
17 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 55,456
18 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 49,711
19 John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 47,955
20 Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif. 47,187
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $173,192
2 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 162,222
3 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 118,079
4 Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 108,567
5 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 99,107
6 Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 93,691
7 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 89,348
8 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 86,024
9 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 85,846
10 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 81,218
11 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 79,271
12 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 76,946
13 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 73,840
14 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 70,416
15 Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 67,994
16 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 62,193
17 Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 57,763
18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 56,338
19 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 52,855
20 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 51,170
1 Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $175,841
2 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 142,194
3 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 112,516
4 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 106,097
5 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 96,469
6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 89,624
7 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 85,297
8 Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 83,416
9 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 82,298
10 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 82,041
11 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 81,850
12 J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 80,047
13 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 77,500
14 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 75,333
15 Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 74,935
16 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 74,293
17 Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 69,372
18 Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 68,508
19 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 68,156
20 Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 65,472
1 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $84,156
2 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 77,295
3 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 71,832
4 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 68,084
5 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 52,135
6 John Bland, Turkey, Texas 48,184
7 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 47,353
8 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 46,993
9 JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 45,432
10 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 44,993
11 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 40,693
12 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 40,519
13 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 40,287
14 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 39,386
15 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 38,893
16 J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 37,491
17 Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 34,841
18 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 31,993
19 Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 31,754
20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 26,520
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $230,992
2 Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 174,247
3 Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 145,362
4 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 124,482
5 Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 104,833
6 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 100,356
7 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 97,927
8 Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 96,808
9 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 96,201
10 Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 91,813
11 Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 89,056
12 Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 87,388
13 Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 85,425
14 Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 82,438
15 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 79,358
16 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 77,613
17 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 75,033
18 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 66,770
19 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 66,640
20 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 63,276
1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $248,373
2 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 172,554
3 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 127,227
4 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 116,522
5 Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 115,201
6 Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. 111,808
7 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 94,279
8 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 91,142
9 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 90,030
10 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 82,933
11 Tilar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 81,138
12 Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. 80,082
13 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 76,867
14 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 70,809
15 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 66,716
16 Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas 62,756
17 Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz. 61,989
18 Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas 60,538
19 Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Texas 60,040
20 Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 58,577
