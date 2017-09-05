Pro Rodeo Leaders

Through Sept. 5 All-around

1 Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $198,268

2 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 151,990

3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 141,973

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 137,403

5 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 130,903

6 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 121,885

7 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 109,600

8 Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 105,470

9 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 101,541

10 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 97,022

11 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 89,284

12 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 87,420

13 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 78,241

14 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 75,671

15 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 74,806

16 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 56,737

17 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 54,763

18 Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 54,640

19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 50,757

20 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 50,644

Bareback Riding

1 Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $194,032

2 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 135,149

3 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 109,353

4 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 109,305

5 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 105,855

6 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 101,512

7 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 96,461

8 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 89,783

9 Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 88,680

10 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 86,152

11 R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 79,525

12 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 78,198

13 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 77,270

14 Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 75,671

15 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 74,222

16 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 74,152

17 Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 73,468

18 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 58,494

19 Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 57,739

20 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 57,568

Steer Wrestling

1 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $155,456

2 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 105,975

3 Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 101,847

4 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 101,101

5 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 92,252

6 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 89,990

7 Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 89,039

8 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 80,489

9 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 77,831

10 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 77,075

11 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 73,179

12 Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 70,199

13 J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 66,948

14 Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 66,869

15 Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 62,865

16 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 62,075

17 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 61,071

18 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 60,669

19 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 57,828

20 Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. 57,815

Team Roping (header)

1 Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $123,579

2 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 119,971

3 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 109,200

4 Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 94,320

5 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 86,684

6 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 86,053

7 Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 78,964

8 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 75,991

9 Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 75,652

10 Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 73,326

11 Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 72,523

12 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 70,501

13 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 69,323

14 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 69,253

15 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 65,855

16 Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 63,851

17 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 59,789

18 Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 55,615

19 Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 55,485

20 Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 55,312

Team Roping (heeler)

1 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $123,579

2 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 119,971

3 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 114,189

4 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 98,950

5 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 96,620

6 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 86,684

7 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 85,791

8 Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 77,323

9 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 76,986

10 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 74,546

11 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 73,494

12 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 72,523

13 Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 69,323

14 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 67,716

15 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 64,251

16 Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 63,851

17 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 55,456

18 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 49,711

19 John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 47,955

20 Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif. 47,187

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $173,192

2 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 162,222

3 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 118,079

4 Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 108,567

5 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 99,107

6 Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 93,691

7 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 89,348

8 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 86,024

9 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 85,846

10 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 81,218

11 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 79,271

12 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 76,946

13 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 73,840

14 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 70,416

15 Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 67,994

16 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 62,193

17 Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 57,763

18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 56,338

19 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 52,855

20 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 51,170

Tie-down Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $175,841

2 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 142,194

3 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 112,516

4 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 106,097

5 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 96,469

6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 89,624

7 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 85,297

8 Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 83,416

9 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 82,298

10 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 82,041

11 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 81,850

12 J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 80,047

13 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 77,500

14 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 75,333

15 Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 74,935

16 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 74,293

17 Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 69,372

18 Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 68,508

19 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 68,156

20 Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 65,472

Steer Roping

1 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $84,156

2 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 77,295

3 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 71,832

4 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 68,084

5 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 52,135

6 John Bland, Turkey, Texas 48,184

7 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 47,353

8 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 46,993

9 JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 45,432

10 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 44,993

11 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 40,693

12 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 40,519

13 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 40,287

14 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 39,386

15 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 38,893

16 J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 37,491

17 Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 34,841

18 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 31,993

19 Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 31,754

20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 26,520

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $230,992

2 Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 174,247

3 Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 145,362

4 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 124,482

5 Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 104,833

6 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 100,356

7 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 97,927

8 Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 96,808

9 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 96,201

10 Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 91,813

11 Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 89,056

12 Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 87,388

13 Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 85,425

14 Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 82,438

15 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 79,358

16 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 77,613

17 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 75,033

18 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 66,770

19 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 66,640

20 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 63,276

Barrel Racing

1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $248,373

2 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 172,554

3 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 127,227

4 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 116,522

5 Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 115,201

6 Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. 111,808

7 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 94,279

8 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 91,142

9 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 90,030

10 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 82,933

11 Tilar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 81,138

12 Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. 80,082

13 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 76,867

14 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 70,809

15 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 66,716

16 Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas 62,756

17 Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz. 61,989

18 Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas 60,538

19 Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Texas 60,040

20 Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 58,577

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.