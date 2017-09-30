Prince Harry’s Invictus Games ending in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — The Invictus Games for wounded veterans is coming to a close with a ceremony featuring stars such as Bruce Springsteen — though some of the attention is focused on Britain’s Prince Harry and his girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle, who were sitting separately.

The prince is a veteran of service in Afghanistan and he created the Paralympic-style games as a way to inspire soldiers toward recovery. About 550 competitors from 17 countries competed in 12 sports over the last week.

Harry and Markle made their first public appearance together at the event earlier in the week.

At Saturday’s closing ceremony, Harry sat beside the wife of Canada’s prime minister in the stands while Markle sat in a luxury box with her mother.

