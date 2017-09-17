Pacific Coast League Champions

2017_Memphis

2016_El Paso

2015_Fresno

2014_Omaha

2013_Omaha

2012_Reno

2011_Omaha

2010_Tacoma

2009_Memphis

2008_Sacramento

2007_Sacramento

2006_Tucson

2005_Nashville

2004_Sacramento

2003_Sacramento

2002_Edmonton

2001_New Orleans and Tacoma (co-champions)

2000_Memphis

1999_Vancouver

1998_New Orleans

1997_Edmonton

1996_Edmonton

1995_Colorado Springs

1994_Albuquerque

1993_Tucson

1992_Colorado Springs

1991_Tucson

1990_Albuquerque

1989_Vancouver

1988_Las Vegas

1987_Albuquerque

1986_Las Vegas

1985_Vancouver

1984_Edmonton

1983_Portland

1982_Albuquerque

1981_Albuquerque

1980_Albuquerque

1979_Salt Lake City

1978_Tacoma and Albuquerque (co-champions)

1977_Phoenix

1976_Hawaii

1975_Hawaii

1974_Spokane

1973_Spokane

1972_Albuquerque

1971_Salt Lake City

1970_Spokane

1969_Tacoma

1968_Tulsa

1967_San Diego

1966_Seattle

1965_Oklahoma City

1964_San Diego

1963_Oklahoma City

1962_San Diego

1961_Tacoma

1960_Spokane

1959_Salt Lake City

1958_Phoenix

1957_San Francisco

1956_Los Angeles

1955_Seattle

1954_San Diego

1953_Hollywood

1952_Hollywood

1951_Seattle

1950_Oakland

1949_Hollywood

1948_Oakland

1947_Los Angeles

1946_San Francisco

1945_San Francisco

1944_San Francisco

1943_San Francisco

1942_Seattle

1941_Seattle

1940_Seattle

1939_Sacramento

1938_Sacramento

1937_San Diego

1936_Portland

1935_San Francisco

1934_Los Angeles

1933_Los Angeles

1932_Portland

1931_San Francisco

1930_Hollywood

1929_Hollywood

1928_San Francisco

1927_Oakland

1926_Los Angeles

1925_San Francisco

1924_Seattle

1923_San Francisco

1922_San Francisco

1921_Los Angeles

1920_Vernon

1919_Vernon

1918_Los Angeles

1917_San Francisco

1916_Los Angeles

1915_San Francisco

1914_Portland

1913_Portland

1912_Oakland

1911_Portland

1910_Portland

1909_San Francisco

1908_Los Angeles

1907_Los Angeles

1906_Portland

1905_Los Angeles

1904_Tacoma

1903_Los Angeles

