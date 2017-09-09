501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Louis CK premieres his…

Louis CK premieres his secret, very Woody Allen-esque film

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 11:30 pm 09/09/2017 11:30pm
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Louis C.K. debuted his secretly made black-and-white film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, unveiling a very Woody Allen-esque comedy with an audacious twist.

The comedian shot “I Love You, Daddy” earlier this year, financing the production himself. The movie often takes after Allen’s 1979 film “Manhattan,” yet it also includes a character the cast compared to Allen.

John Malkovich plays a legendary film director who’s rumored to have molested a young girl decades earlier. At the premiere, C.K. said he and writer Vernon Chatman wanted to make a movie about beloved artists who are trailed by murmurs of scandal.

But “I Love You, Daddy” is also C.K.’s response to his own controversies. Allegations of questionable sexual behavior have been raised against C.K. most recently by the comedian Tig Notaro.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Entertainment News Latest News Movie News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?