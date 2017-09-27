Hockey East Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Providence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass-Lowell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vermont
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Exhibition: St. Francis Xavier at UConn, 3:05 p.m.
Exhibition: New Brunswick at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Exhibition: Acadia at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Union (NY) at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Exhibition: Prince Edward Island at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Exhibition: Queen’s at UMass, 8 p.m.
Exhibition: Acadia at Maine, 4 p.m.
Exhibition: St. Francis Xavier at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
Exhibition: Waterloo at Vermont, 4 p.m.
Exhibition: Prince Edward Island at Boston U., 5 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Colorado College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
UConn at at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Miami (Ohio), 7:35 p.m.
UMass at Arizona St., 10:05 p.m.
UConn at Maine, 4 p.m.
UMass-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Colorado College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
UMass at Arizona St., 10:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.