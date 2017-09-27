Hockey East Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UMass-Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday, Sept. 30

Exhibition: St. Francis Xavier at UConn, 3:05 p.m.

Exhibition: New Brunswick at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Exhibition: Acadia at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Union (NY) at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Exhibition: Prince Edward Island at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Exhibition: Queen’s at UMass, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Exhibition: Acadia at Maine, 4 p.m.

Exhibition: St. Francis Xavier at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Exhibition: Waterloo at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Exhibition: Prince Edward Island at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Quinnipiac at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

UConn at at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Miami (Ohio), 7:35 p.m.

UMass at Arizona St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

UConn at Maine, 4 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

UMass at Arizona St., 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Boston U. at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

