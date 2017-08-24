501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Widow seeks enforcement of…

Widow seeks enforcement of judgment against Ex-Gitmo inmate

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 6:28 pm 08/24/2017 06:28pm
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian lawyers acting for the widow of an American soldier have filed an application in Alberta seeking enforcement of a U.S. damages award against former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr.

The claim calls on the Court of Queen’s Bench to recognize the judgment from Utah, and to issue a judgment in the US$132.1 million award made in June 2015. The application essentially duplicates one filed earlier in Ontario.

The Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops after a firefight at a suspected al-Qaida compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer.

Khadr was paid US$8 million by Canada’s government last month under a court ruling that his rights were violated by Canadian officials at Guantanamo.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?