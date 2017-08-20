501.5
National champion Moldauer leads US world championship team

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 4:36 pm 08/20/2017 04:36pm
Yul Moldauer waves to fans after winning the men's all-around at the U.S. gymnastics championships, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The generational shift is well underway for the U.S. men’s Olympic gymnastics program. It’s just not completely over.

Two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak and 2016 bronze medalist Alex Naddour both overcame injuries to make the six-man 2017 world championship team announced Sunday. Donnell Whittenburg, an alternate on the 2016 Olympic team and a two-time world championship team member, also made the squad that will travel to Montreal in October.

Yul Moldauer, who won the all-around title at the U.S. championships on Saturday, made his first world championship team. Eddie Penev and Marvin Kimble also will compete for the Americans.

Moldauer will compete in the all-around, with the rest of the team working on individual events. There is no team competition at worlds, giving recently named high performance director Brett McClure plenty of flexibility to choose more event specialists.

The meet runs from Oct. 2-8.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

