Freighter aground in river linking lakes Superior, Huron

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 7:56 am 08/10/2017 07:56am
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a Great Lakes freighter has run aground in the St. Marys River, which runs between the U.S. and Canada along Michigan’s eastern Upper Peninsula.

The Coast Guard says the 629-foot (192-meter) U.S. vessel named Calumet left a steel facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and was heading to its next port when it ran aground late Wednesday near Sugar Island. No injuries were reported.

According to the Coast Guard, the freighter is stable and there were no signs of pollution in the river linking Lake Superior and Lake Huron. The cause of the grounding is under investigation.

The river is closed to commercial vessels from the Soo Locks to 6 Mile Point. The freighter’s owner is working on a plan to free the vessel.

