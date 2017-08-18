501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Details of 'Deadpool 2'…

Details of ‘Deadpool 2’ stuntwoman’s death released

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 4:29 pm 08/18/2017 04:29pm
Share
A film set for the movie "Deadpool 2" sits idle in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Production was halted after the death of a stuntwoman at a different filming location on Monday. The B.C. Coroners Service has identified the stuntwoman killed while she was working on the set as 40-year-old SJ Harris, a resident of New York City. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — British Columbia’s workplace safety agency has released the first official account of a “Deadpool 2” stuntwoman’s death.

The initial report by WorkSafeBC on Friday confirms witness accounts to Monday’s accident during filming of the sequel to actor Ryan Reynolds’ popular superhero movie.

The report says SJ Harris had been rehearsing a stunt that involved driving a motorcycle out the open doors of a building, across a concrete pad and down a ramp that had been built over three stairs before coming to a stop.

It says during the first shooting of the scene, she continued driving beyond the planned stopping spot, continued down a second ramp and across the road.

The motorcycle struck a concrete sidewalk curb and Harris was thrown off and propelled through a plate glass window.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Canada News Entertainment News Latest News Movie News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?