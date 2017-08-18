Details of ‘Deadpool 2’ stuntwoman’s death released

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — British Columbia’s workplace safety agency has released the first official account of a “Deadpool 2” stuntwoman’s death.

The initial report by WorkSafeBC on Friday confirms witness accounts to Monday’s accident during filming of the sequel to actor Ryan Reynolds’ popular superhero movie.

The report says SJ Harris had been rehearsing a stunt that involved driving a motorcycle out the open doors of a building, across a concrete pad and down a ramp that had been built over three stairs before coming to a stop.

It says during the first shooting of the scene, she continued driving beyond the planned stopping spot, continued down a second ramp and across the road.

The motorcycle struck a concrete sidewalk curb and Harris was thrown off and propelled through a plate glass window.

