Canadian Shapovalov advances to 2nd round of Rogers Cup

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Rogers Cup on Tuesday, rallying for a 4-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 victory against Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil.

On triple match point, Shapovalov fired a serve that handcuffed Dutra Silva. The 18-year-old dropped his racket and threw his arms in the air as the center court crowd at Uniprix Stadium erupted in cheers.

The 143rd-ranked Shapovalov got better as the match progressed, needing 2 hours, 26 minutes to eliminate the 64th-ranked Dutra Silva.

