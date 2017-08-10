501.5
Canadian pastor freed from North Korea on his way home

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 10:17 am 08/10/2017 10:17am
FILE - In this file image made from July 30, 2015, video, Canadian Hyeon Soo Lim speaks in Pyongyang, North Korea. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office confirmed a delegation is in North Korea to discuss the Canadian pastor imprisoned there and North Korean media said Trudeau’s national security adviser, Daniel Jean, had arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (AP Photo)

TORONTO (AP) — The family of a Canadian pastor released from a North Korean prison says he is now on his way home.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Thursday that Hyeon Soo Lim has been released and will soon be reunited with his family. He had been serving a life sentence since 2015 for alleged anti-state activities.

The Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday reported the pastor had been released on what it called “sick bail,” but no other details were given.

Family spokeswoman Lisa Pak said in a statement Thursday that “there is a long way to go” in terms of Lim’s healing and said he needs privacy while receiving unspecified medical attention.

Lim is a South Korean-born Canadian in his 60s. He was convicted and sentenced in 2015.

