Canadian man sentenced to 6 months for human smuggling ring

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 1:11 pm 08/09/2017 01:11pm
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A U.S. federal court has sentenced a Canadian man to six months in prison for his part in a human smuggling operation.

Victory Omoruyi pleaded guilty in May to transport of illegal alien. Authorities say he helped move nine Nigerian citizens and asylum seekers to the Canadian border from North Dakota on April 14.

Omoruyi’s attorney, David Dusek, asked for a sentence of time served. U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson said during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing in Fargo that Omoruyi deserves prison time because it was a for-profit scheme to unlawfully move people across the border.

After sentencing, Dusek said he tried to get Omoruyi a lighter sentence so he could return to Canada. Dusek had no further comment.

Omoruyi’s wife, Michelle Omoruyi, is facing human smuggling charges in Canada.

Topics:
