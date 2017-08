2017 Little League World Series Glance

By The Associated Press

At South Williamsport, Pa. All Times EDT UNITED STATES

GREAT LAKES, Grosse Pointe, Mich.; MID-ATLANTIC, Jackson, N.J.; MIDWEST, Sioux Falls, S.D.; NEW ENGLAND, Fairfield, Conn.; NORTHWEST, Walla Walla, Wash.; SOUTHEAST, Greenville, N.C.; SOUTHWEST, Lufkin (Texas); WEST, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC, Seoul; AUSTRALIA, Sydney; CANADA, White Rock, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN, Pontezuela, Dominican Republic; EUROPE/AFRICA, Emilia, Italy; JAPAN, Tokyo; LATIN AMERICA, Maracaibo, Venezuela; MEXICO, Tamaulipas.

Double Elimination Thursday, Aug. 17

Maracaibo (Venezuela) 4, Tamaulipas (Mexico) 1

Fairfield (Conn.) 7, Jackson (N.J.) 6

White Rock (British Columbia) 12, Emilia (Italy) 2, 4 innings

Lufkin (Texas) 5, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) 1

Friday, Aug. 18

Tokyo 8, Sydney 0

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) 9, Walla Walla (Wash.) 0

Seoul 10, Pontezuela (Dominican Republic) 1

Greenville (N.C.) 6, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 0

Saturday, Aug. 19

Tamaulipas (Mexico) 13, Emilia (Italy) 0, 4 innings, Emilia eliminated

Jackson (N.J.) 15, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) 5, 4 innings, Grosse Pointe eliminated

Pontezuela (Dominican Republic) 8, Sydney 7, Sydney eliminated

Walla Walla (Wash.) 4, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 3, Sioux Falls eliminated

Sunday, Aug. 20

White Rock (British Columbia) 7, Maracaibo (Venezuela) 3

Lufkin (Texas) 6, Fairfield (Conn.) 3

Tokyo 4, Seoul 1

Game 16: Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) vs. Greenville (N.C.), 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

Game A: Emilia (Italy) vs. Grosse Pointe (Mich.), 11 a.m.

Game 17: Tamaulipas (Mexico) vs. Seoul, 1 p.m.

Game 18: Jackson (N.J.) vs. Game 16 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 19: Pontezuela (Dominican Republic) vs. Maracaibo (Venezuela), 6 p.m.

Game 20: Walla Walla (Wash.) vs. Fairfield (Conn.), 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Game B: Sydney vs. Sioux Falls (S.D.), 11 a.m.

Game 21: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Game 23: White Rock (British Columbia) vs. Tokyo, 3 p.m.

Game 24: Lufkin (Texas) vs. Game 16 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 International Championship

Game 27: Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 12:30 p.m.

United States Championship

Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27 At Lamade Stadium Third Place

Game 29: Loser Game 27 vs. Loser Game 28, 10 a.m.

Championship

Game 30: Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28: 3 p.m.

