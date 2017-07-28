501.5
Toronto airport warns labor strike may affect flights

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 11:25 am 07/28/2017 11:25am
TORONTO (AP) — Travelers heading to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport are being warned that a strike by about 700 ground crew workers may affect some flights today.

Canada’s busiest air hub is advising travelers to check the status of their flights and says it will provide updates as they become available.

The striking workers are employed by Swissport and include baggage and cargo handlers, cabin cleaners and other ground crew.

Swissport works with several major airlines operating out of Pearson, including Air Transat, Sunwing, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Air France, KLM and Lufthansa.

The unionized Swissport workers went on strike Thursday night after 95 percent of them voted to reject a contract offer.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says it has a contingency plan to deal with the labor dispute.

