Lottery luck strikes twice for Quebec man who won millions

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 8:11 pm 07/28/2017 08:11pm
In this Thursday, July 27, 2017 photo provided by Loto-Quebec, Jules Parent poses with a mock check after winning a million Canadian dollars playing the lottery, in Quebec City. For the second time in nine years, the 69-year-old Quebec retiree has won a million Canadian dollars playing the lottery. (Roch Théroux/Loto-Quebec via AP)

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — There are lucky men, and then there’s Jules Parent.

For the second time in nine years, the 69-year-old Quebec retiree has won a million Canadian dollars playing the lottery.

Parent muses, “Was I born under a good star?”

He showed up at lottery offices to pick up a check for $1,222,069 after winning the jackpot from an online play worth $3.20. Loto-Quebec places the odds of such a bet at about one in 23 million.

Parent also won $1 million back in 2008.

He said Thursday that gambling is one of his favorite pastimes along with walking, hunting and fishing, and he intends to keep playing. He also plans to build a new home.

In Parent’s words: “It won’t be a castle, but it will be in the modern style.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Canada News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Trending Now World News
