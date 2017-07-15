501.5
Justin Trudeau’s summer playlist includes Drake, Fiona Apple

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 1:13 pm 07/15/2017 01:13pm
FILE - In this Friday, July 14, 2017 file photo, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the National Governors Association special session called "Collaborating to Create Tomorrow's Global Economy," in Providence, R.I. Trudeau has released an official Spotify playlist. Trudeau unveiled his "PM Mix" of 39 songs on the streaming service Saturday. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released an official Spotify playlist.

Trudeau unveiled his “PM Mix” of 39 songs on the streaming service Saturday. It includes tracks by Canadian artists such as Drake, Shawn Mendes, k.d. lang and The Tragically Hip, as well as songs by Fiona Apple, R.E.M., Peter Gabriel and Nenah Cherry.

Trudeau asked “What am I listening to this summer? What should I be?” in both English and French when he posted the playlist Saturday on Twitter.

The 45-year-old prime minister is not the first world leader to publicly share a Spotify playlist. Former President Barack Obama released his summer music selections in two Spotify playlists in 2015. The artists included Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Coldplay and the Rolling Stones.

