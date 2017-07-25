Films from Jolie, Clooney, Aronofsky among TIFF premieres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Clooney’s crime comedy “Suburbicon,” Angelina Jolie’s Khmer Rouge drama “First They Killed My Father,” and Darren Aronofsky’s horror feature “mother!” starring Jennifer Lawrence are among the films that will be playing at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.

Festival programmers Piers Handling and Cameron Bailey unveiled the initial lineup Tuesday.

Other films set to play include Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” Alexander Payne’s satire “Downsizing,” starring Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig and Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War-set fairy tale “The Shape of Water,”

TIFF will also feature a number of sports biopics including “The Battle of the Sexes,” with Emma Stone as Billie Jean King, and “I, Tonya” with Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs from Sept. 7 through Sept. 17.

