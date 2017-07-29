501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Canada's tainted-blood scandal subject…

Canada’s tainted-blood scandal subject of TV miniseries

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 7:35 pm 07/29/2017 07:35pm
Share

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — SundanceTV and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. are making a miniseries about Canada’s 1980s tainted-blood scandal.

The eight-part series, titled “Unspeakable,” follows the emergence of HIV and hepatitis C in Canada and the thousands of infections caused by contaminated blood.

The TV project announced Saturday is based on two books, “Bad Blood” by Vic Parsons and “The Gift of Death” by Andre Picard.

Considered one of the largest preventable medical disasters in Canadian history, the contamination prompted a federal inquiry and billions of dollars in claims.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?